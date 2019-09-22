Comparison of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (:)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (:), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 203 7.63 N/A 7.64 27.60 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates McDonald’s Corporation and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

McDonald’s Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Competitively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of McDonald’s Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. McDonald’s Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given McDonald’s Corporation and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDonald’s Corporation’s upside potential is 7.45% at a $225 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

McDonald’s Corporation and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.1% and 47.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation has 18.67% stronger performance while Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has -28.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.