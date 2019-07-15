Comparison of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 191 7.85 N/A 7.64 26.07 Biglari Holdings Inc. 124 0.40 N/A 14.31 7.47

In table 1 we can see McDonald’s Corporation and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. McDonald’s Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Biglari Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McDonald’s Corporation and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -92.4% 16.1% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

McDonald’s Corporation has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDonald’s Corporation. Its rival Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. McDonald’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for McDonald’s Corporation and Biglari Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 2 12 2.86 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDonald’s Corporation has a -0.72% downside potential and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of McDonald’s Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Biglari Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares. Comparatively, Biglari Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation 0.53% 3.76% 14.31% 7.06% 20.85% 12.11% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.62% -24.33% -19.35% -28.77% -45.48% -5.92%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation has 12.11% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -5.92% weaker performance.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.