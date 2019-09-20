Comparison of McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 7 0.06 N/A -15.47 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 23 1.01 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

McDermott International Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, National Oilwell Varco Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

McDermott International Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 162.66% upside potential. National Oilwell Varco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.57 consensus target price and a 21.51% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that McDermott International Inc. seems more appealing than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 96.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. was less bearish than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.