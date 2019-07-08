Comparison of MBIA Inc. (MBI) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.44 N/A -3.33 0.00 NI Holdings Inc. 16 1.73 N/A 1.73 10.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MBIA Inc. and NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of MBIA Inc. shares and 21.7% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. 6.3% are MBIA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92% NI Holdings Inc. 11.58% 11.93% 18.36% 16.74% 9.54% 13.92%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has weaker performance than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.