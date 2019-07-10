Comparison of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

We are contrasting MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear Inc. 23 4.73 N/A -0.48 0.00 DSP Group Inc. 14 2.70 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MaxLinear Inc. and DSP Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MaxLinear Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -4.3% DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. DSP Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MaxLinear Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, DSP Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. DSP Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MaxLinear Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MaxLinear Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MaxLinear Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.20% and an $26 average price target. Competitively the average price target of DSP Group Inc. is $15, which is potential 7.14% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MaxLinear Inc. seems more appealing than DSP Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of MaxLinear Inc. shares and 78.9% of DSP Group Inc. shares. 3.2% are MaxLinear Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of DSP Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MaxLinear Inc. -1.59% -9.59% 10.07% 30.34% 32.37% 40.34% DSP Group Inc. -3.38% 0.69% 12.39% 17.55% 16.8% 30.36%

For the past year MaxLinear Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DSP Group Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.