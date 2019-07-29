Comparison of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

We will be comparing the differences between MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MAXIMUS Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MAXIMUS Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Quad/Graphics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Quad/Graphics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MAXIMUS Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 78.9%. About 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.