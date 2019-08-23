Comparison of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.94 N/A 3.65 20.15 AMREP Corporation 6 3.56 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AMREP Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MAXIMUS Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MAXIMUS Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. From a competition point of view, AMREP Corporation has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MAXIMUS Inc. and AMREP Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MAXIMUS Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, and a 2.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares. 0.6% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has stronger performance than AMREP Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats AMREP Corporation.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.