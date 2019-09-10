Comparison of Matson Inc. (MATX) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.68 N/A 2.56 15.98 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.11 N/A 0.34 17.57

In table 1 we can see Matson Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Matson Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Matson Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Matson Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matson Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 39.4% respectively. Matson Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Matson Inc. has stronger performance than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Matson Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.