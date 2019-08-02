Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1197.89
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.41
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 71.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
