Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1197.89 N/A -0.15 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 71.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.