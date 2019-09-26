Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

We are contrasting Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1136.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 30.7% respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.