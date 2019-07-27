Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1224.80 N/A -0.15 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.55 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.1 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 679.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.