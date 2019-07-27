Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1224.80
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|21.55
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.1 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.89 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 679.47% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
