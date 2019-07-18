Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1162.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.21 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 77.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 41.7%. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 53.9% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.