Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1162.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 6.3 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 6.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.