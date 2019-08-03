Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1197.89 N/A -0.15 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.