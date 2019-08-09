Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1117.94 N/A -0.15 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s -0.31 beta is the reason why it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.