Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Since Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.76 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.73 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.