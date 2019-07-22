Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

We are contrasting Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1130.39 N/A -0.15 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.