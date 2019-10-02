Comparison of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,661,466,926.65% -157.2% -59.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,701,195,219.12% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.