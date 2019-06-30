Comparison of Materion Corporation (MTRN) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 56 1.14 N/A 0.78 84.46 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.32 N/A 2.37 7.24

Table 1 demonstrates Materion Corporation and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materion Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Materion Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Materion Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. From a competition point of view, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materion Corporation are 3.3 and 1.6. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materion Corporation and CONSOL Coal Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 40.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of Materion Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99% CONSOL Coal Resources LP -0.06% -4.78% -3.05% -8.87% 10.65% 4.51%

For the past year Materion Corporation was more bullish than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Materion Corporation beats CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.