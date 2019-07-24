Comparison of Materialise NV (MTLS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.79 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Materialise NV and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

Materialise NV has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Materialise NV and One Horizon Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV has an average target price of $19.5, and a 0.93% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Materialise NV shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.24% of Materialise NV’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44%

For the past year Materialise NV was less bearish than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 9 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.