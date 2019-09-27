Comparison of Materialise NV (MTLS) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 19 3.63 24.54M 0.06 312.74 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates Materialise NV and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise NV. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Materialise NV is presently more expensive than GlobalSCAPE Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Materialise NV and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 132,505,399.57% 2.4% 1% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 75,371,900.83% 33.4% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

Materialise NV’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Materialise NV has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Materialise NV shares and 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 230.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.