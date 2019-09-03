Comparison of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Since Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.01 N/A 1.71 10.32 Penn Virginia Corporation 39 0.92 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Matador Resources Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Matador Resources Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penn Virginia Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Matador Resources Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Matador Resources Company has an average target price of $26, and a 79.56% upside potential. Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 150.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Matador Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.