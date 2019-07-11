Comparison of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.72 N/A 1.71 12.07 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matador Resources Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 52.91% and an $30 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of Matador Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bullish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.