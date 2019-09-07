Comparison of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.15 N/A 1.71 10.32 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.57 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 highlights Matador Resources Company and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Matador Resources Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Matador Resources Company and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources Company’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matador Resources Company is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Matador Resources Company’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 68.28%. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 13.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Matador Resources Company is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares and 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Matador Resources Company was more bullish than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.