Comparison of Masimo Corporation (MASI) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Since Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 140 8.73 N/A 3.55 44.44 Becton Dickinson and Company 244 3.92 N/A 4.80 52.69

Demonstrates Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Becton Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Masimo Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Masimo Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Masimo Corporation has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation are 7 and 6.2. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Masimo Corporation has a consensus price target of $161.25, and a 10.03% upside potential. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company’s average price target is $271.5, while its potential upside is 9.34%. The results provided earlier shows that Masimo Corporation appears more favorable than Becton Dickinson and Company, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares and 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Masimo Corporation was more bullish than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Becton Dickinson and Company.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.