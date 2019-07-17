Comparison of Masimo Corporation (MASI) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Both Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 133 9.25 N/A 3.55 39.81 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.68 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Masimo Corporation and AtriCure Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Masimo Corporation and AtriCure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Masimo Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. AtriCure Inc. on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, AtriCure Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AtriCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Masimo Corporation and AtriCure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Masimo Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.39% and an $148.4 average price target. On the other hand, AtriCure Inc.’s potential upside is 20.52% and its average price target is $37. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AtriCure Inc. seems more appealing than Masimo Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Masimo Corporation and AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 94.6% respectively. Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, AtriCure Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 3.43% 3.86% 10.1% 22.43% 46.32% 31.69% AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89%

For the past year Masimo Corporation had bullish trend while AtriCure Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Masimo Corporation beats AtriCure Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.