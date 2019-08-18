Comparison of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.30 N/A 1.08 18.51 Daseke Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marten Transport Ltd. and Daseke Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Marten Transport Ltd. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Daseke Inc.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marten Transport Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Daseke Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Marten Transport Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Daseke Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marten Transport Ltd. and Daseke Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 32.7% respectively. Marten Transport Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.8%. Competitively, 1.4% are Daseke Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97% Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54%

For the past year Marten Transport Ltd. was more bullish than Daseke Inc.

Summary

Marten Transport Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Daseke Inc.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.