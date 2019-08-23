Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 20.4% respectively. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.