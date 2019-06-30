Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1748.78 N/A -4.41 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.82 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.04 shows that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, which is potential 209.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 2.52% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.