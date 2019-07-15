Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1974.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 13.66 N/A -7.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 2.5%. 4.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.