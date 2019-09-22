Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.