Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1940.88 N/A -4.41 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.75 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 146.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 2.52% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.