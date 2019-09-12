Comparison of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.15 beta indicates that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta which is 380.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.1. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics Plc beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.