Comparison of Markel Corporation (MKL) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

This is a contrast between Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,039 1.96 N/A 37.36 28.03 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.02 N/A -5.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Markel Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -131.8% -9%

Volatility & Risk

Markel Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Markel Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average target price is $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Markel Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Markel Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -1.87% -13.04% -47.56% -80.48% -91.36% -58.36%

For the past year Markel Corporation had bullish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Maiden Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.