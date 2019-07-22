Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 49.54 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta, while its volatility is 227.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 296.40% at a $15.42 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.9% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.