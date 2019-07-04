Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 70.82 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $15.42, while its potential upside is 252.05%. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 71.06%. Based on the data given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.