Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

This is a contrast between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 214.37 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,427.78% and an $16.5 average target price. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 126.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 81.8%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.