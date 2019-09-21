Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 249.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 92.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.