Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta, while its volatility is 227.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,301.82% at a $15.42 average price target. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential downside of -8.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.