Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Since Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,199.21% upside potential and an average price target of $16.5. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 221.43% and its average price target is $22.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Axcella Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 0%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.