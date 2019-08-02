Comparison of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 107.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,314.68% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $15.42. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 58.73% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.