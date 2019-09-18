Comparison of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.32 N/A -6.33 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.04 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marin Software Incorporated and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marin Software Incorporated and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 23.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 92% respectively. Insiders held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.