Comparison of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Since Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.10 N/A -1.73 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 230 9.78 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.16 beta means Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s volatility is 116.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, S&P Global Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 3.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares and 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.04%. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.