Comparison of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Both Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.88 N/A -2.19 0.00 frontdoor inc. 36 3.02 N/A 1.47 27.84

Table 1 demonstrates Marathon Patent Group Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor frontdoor inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of frontdoor inc. is $41.67, which is potential -8.90% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.5% of frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than frontdoor inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.