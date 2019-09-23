Comparison of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

We are contrasting Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.42 N/A -1.73 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.20 N/A 1.44 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.16 shows that Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Asta Funding Inc. has beta of -0.41 which is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 14.6%. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

Asta Funding Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.