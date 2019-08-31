Comparison of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.70 N/A 1.09 12.86 SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 6.98 1.49

Demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Marathon Oil Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marathon Oil Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 61.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, SilverBow Resources Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.