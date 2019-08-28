Comparison of ManTech International Corporation (MANT) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Both ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) are each other’s competitor in the Security Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManTech International Corporation 61 1.79 N/A 2.08 33.04 Symantec Corporation 22 3.36 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates ManTech International Corporation and Symantec Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ManTech International Corporation and Symantec Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManTech International Corporation 0.00% 6% 4.5% Symantec Corporation 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta means ManTech International Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Symantec Corporation on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ManTech International Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManTech International Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Symantec Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

ManTech International Corporation’s average target price is $65, while its potential downside is -6.66%. Competitively Symantec Corporation has an average target price of $21.75, with potential downside of -5.23%. Based on the results shown earlier, Symantec Corporation is looking more favorable than ManTech International Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of ManTech International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Symantec Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are ManTech International Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Symantec Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManTech International Corporation 0.7% 5.85% 10.61% 24.78% 19.08% 31.52% Symantec Corporation -4.98% -2.27% -9.6% 3.55% 6.15% 14.1%

For the past year ManTech International Corporation has stronger performance than Symantec Corporation

Summary

ManTech International Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Symantec Corporation.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber security solutions and services. The company also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, as well as support services to national, defense and related intelligence agencies and other classified customers; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, lifecycle acquisition program security, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, comprehensive security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; and systems engineering and technical assistance, as well as supply chain management and logistics services. Additionally, it offers test and evaluation services to a range of defense, intelligence, homeland security, and space customers; training services; and management consulting services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.