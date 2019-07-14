Comparison of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 85 0.25 N/A 8.01 11.50 Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.71 N/A 0.82 19.47

Table 1 demonstrates ManpowerGroup Inc. and Resources Connection Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Resources Connection Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ManpowerGroup Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ManpowerGroup Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Resources Connection Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ManpowerGroup Inc. and Resources Connection Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 7% Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Resources Connection Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. Its rival Resources Connection Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Resources Connection Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and Resources Connection Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s average price target is $96.5, while its potential upside is 7.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares and 83.5% of Resources Connection Inc. shares. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Resources Connection Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. -0.47% 7.07% 9.93% 15.59% -3.35% 42.01% Resources Connection Inc. -1.24% -0.19% -6.92% -4.46% 1.73% 11.76%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. was more bullish than Resources Connection Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Resources Connection Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.