Comparison of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.03
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Risk and Volatility
MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
The upside potential is 197.32% for MannKind Corporation with average price target of $3.33. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 152.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 69.1%. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.