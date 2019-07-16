Comparison of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.58 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 197.32% for MannKind Corporation with average price target of $3.33. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 152.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 69.1%. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.