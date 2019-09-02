Comparison of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MannKind Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 172.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 51.6% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.